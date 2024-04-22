Samsung has started offering 'One-Time Screen Replacement' for selected Indian models. The Samsung One-Time Screen Replacement offer will work on the devices that Indian customers have purchased within the last three years. If Samsung customers have been facing a 'Green Line" issue in their devices, Samsung will provide screen replacement for them. This offer will be applicable to Samsung smartphones even if their warranty expires. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Samsung screen replacement programme started last week for its previous flagship series. The report said that Samsung will offer free screen replacements to its customers. The applicable models that will get a free Samsung screen replacement are the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Samsung Galaxy 21 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra, but not the FE (Fan Edition) models. OPPO K12 5G Launch Date Confirmed for China; Check Teaser, Design, Specifications and Features Ahead of April 24.

Samsung One Time Screen Replacement Offer

Samsung India offers a ONE-TIME FREE SCREEN REPLACEMENT for select models(within 3 years of purchase) experiencing GREEN LINE issue, even if your warranty's expired! Applicable Models: •S20 Series •Note20/Ultra •S21 Series(Excluded FE) •S22 Ultra(SM-S908E) Repost to help pic.twitter.com/t1Au0zthlE — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)