Samsung One UI 8 Watch is bringing new health and fitness features to the latest Galaxy Watch series. These features will first be available to a limited group of users through a beta programme. Some of the features include Bedtime Guidance, which will help users improve their sleep, and Vascular Load, which will measure stress on the body's vascular system during sleep. The update also includes a Running Coach to support users with personalised training plans. Another new feature, the Antioxidant Index will check carotenoid levels to track healthy ageing. The Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index features are available on Android smartphones running Android 10 or higher, and require the Samsung Health app. These services are supported on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra or, Galaxy Watch7 or newer Galaxy Watch models. Additionally, users in South Korea and the US who own the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series or newer models are eligible to participate in the beta programme.

Samsung One UI 8 Watch Features

