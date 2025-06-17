Redmi Pad 2 tablet will be launched in India on June 18, 2025, with several attractive features and capabilities. The Redmi Pad 2 specifications and features have been revealed ahead of its launch tomorrow. It will feature a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, an 11-inch 90Hz display with 2.5K resolution, and a sleek and slim design. It will come with features like Circle to Search and have additional Smart Pen support for multiple uses. Redmi Pad 2 will have an 8MP primary camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera, and it will run on a MediaTek Dimensity Helio GT100 chip. Redmi Pad 2 price in India may be set between INR 19,000 to INR 20,000. Trump Mobile Phone: Trump Administration Unveils Made in USA ‘Trump T1 Phone 8002’ and Wireless Service Plans; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Launch Date.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch on June 18, 2025 (Tomorrow) in India

That missing piece in your day-to-day life? We found it. Say hello to the #RedmiPad2, #BuiltForMore than ever before. Launching on June 18th. Stay tuned: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj pic.twitter.com/fnipxaBNP8 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 5, 2025

