Samsung Electronics has announced a new update to its SmartThings platform to further enhance the AI Home experience. The update is part of Samsung to improve smart home automation by introducing several features to make daily life more convenient. SmartThings now integrates with Samsung Health to offer personalised automation to improve users' sleep environments. This update also extends the "Calm Onboarding" feature to support a wider range of devices and adds compatibility with the "Matter 1.4 standard."

Samsung SmartThings Update

Samsung Announces Latest SmartThings Updatehttps://t.co/z2Nin4gpy0 — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) April 9, 2025

