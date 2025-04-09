Minato City, April 9: Kawasaki unveiled an innovative horse robot (robohorse), CORLEO, which has four limbs that can walk on different types of terrains and climb small hillocks. Kawasaki CORLEO is a personal mobility vehicle with artificial intelligence that improves the riding experience. CORLEO offers the exact handling and stability of the motorcycles provided by Kawasaki. It has the same dashboard as the motorcycle with a digital display.

According to the official website of Kawasaki, the personal mobility vehicle became viral with the name "horse robot" and comes with four robotic legs that offer stability to the rider, similar to bikes. The Japanese motorcycle company said humans could "scale mountains, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy panoramic views. Kawasaki said, "While preserving the joy of riding, the vehicle continually monitors the rider’s movements to achieve a reassuring sense of unity between human and machine." Cybersecurity Threat: UK’s National Cyber Security Centre Warns of Chinese Malicious Spyware ‘MOONSHINE’ and ‘BADBAZAAR’ Targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Taiwanese Individuals.

Kawasaki CORLEO 'Robohorse' Official Video

Kawasaki CORLEO 'Horse Robot' Specifications, Features

Kawasaki CORLEO uses hydrogen fuel cells to power itself and has AI integrated into its system. The Kawasaki 'horse robot' is smart and constantly analyses its and the rider's position. The hydrogen-powered four-legged horse robot allows the riders to sit on a secure saddle before it moves out. According to the reports, the CORLEO was unveiled at the Osaka Kansai Expo on April 4 and appeared electronically actuated.

The rear robotic legs of Kawasaki CORLEO have an additional joint so that the riders can improve their impact resistance. Just like a motorcycle, the horse robot from Kawasaki has handlebars that the riders have to hold onto while it runs, climbs, or walks on terrain. For a comfortable ride, the mobility robot has a long floating seat for a single rider. Hawk Tuah Girl’s Hollywood Debut: Haliey Welch to Cameo in Glen Powell’s Hulu Series ‘Chad Powers’ – Reports.

According to reports, the robot has agility like a cat and allows it to sprint on uneven terrain or even leap from one rock to another. The reports mentioned that Kawasaki CORLEO was developed as part of the 2025 Mobility Project, and a two-seater version will likely be unveiled in 2030.

