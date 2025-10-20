The National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) has confirmed that the Earth now has two moons. According to NASA, a small quasi-moon will travel alongside our planet and the Moon until 2083. A team of astronomers from the University of Hawaii recently discovered a new quasi-moon, officially named 2025 PN7. It was first detected in the summer of 2025, and scientists estimate that it is between 18 and 36 meters wide, about the size of a small building. Super Earth Discovered: Scientists Discover HD 20794 D Orbiting Sun-Like Star Just 20 Light Years From Earth.

Earth Now Has Two Moons Until 2083

🚨 Earth now has two moons ── a new “moon” that will travel with us until 2083, says NASA. pic.twitter.com/3cJ0UY0t4h — Shining Science (@ShiningScience) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Shining Science), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

