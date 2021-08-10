SpaceX to Launch Satellite Displaying Advertisements in Space:

Elon Musk is going to launch a satellite that displays ads in space, reports @BusinessInsider. He is one of several billionaires investing vast sums on the space race. SpaceX will launch the satellite with a display screen in 2022. Ad space will be bought using cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/Y37UeBrBYM — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2021

