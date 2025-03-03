NASA announced it would not hold the SPHEREx and PUNCH prelaunch news conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 (today). The US space agency said that it would share more information as soon as possible. NASA SPHEREx and NASA PUNCH are both important missions are already set to launch on March 4, 2025. The SPHEREx mission is aimed to study the universe's first second and search for life's ingredients, while the PUNCH mission will observe the Sun's corona transitioning into the solar wind. SpaceX Starship Flight 8 Launch: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Next Flight Test, Will Include Super Heavy Booster Liftoff, Return and Catch.

NASA Will Not Hold the SPHEREx and PUNCH Prelaunch on March 3

