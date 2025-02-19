It is reported that 10 per cent of US Space Agency NASA's )National Aeronautics and Space Administration) workforce has been laid off. The development comes as hundreds and thousands of federal employees continue to be terminated. The news was confirmed by sources at NASA who told ABC News that 10 per cent of its workforce has been laid off. "NASA is complying with the guidance and direction provided by OPM. It's premature to discuss the impact to our agency, at this time," they said, reports ABC News. Boeing Layoffs: Aerospace Giant To Cut 400 Jobs As NASA Expected To End SLS Contracts Amid Adjustments in NASA’s Artemis Program, Cost Expectations.

10 Per Cent of NASA's Workforce Has Been Laid Off: Report

10% of NASA's workforce has been laid off, according to ABC News — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)