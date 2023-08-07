NASA recently shared a picture of the Pac-Man Nebula which is formally known as NGC 28.⁣ Located about 6,500 light-years from Earth, this bundle of stars is also 1,000 light-years above the Milky Way. These high-mass stars are responsible for most of the energy that gets pumped into our galaxy. There are powerful winds and intense radiation flowing throughout that create charged particles which drive many aspects of their galactic environment. Check the mesmerising visual of the Pac-Man Nebula here. 'Necklace Nebulae' Image: NASA Shares Mesmerising Pic Of Cosmic Necklace Located 15,000 Light Years Away.

Pac-Man Nebula Image:

