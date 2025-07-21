Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 21, 2025, and announced the launch of NISAR, which is a joint Earth observation satellite developed with NASA. NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is the first joint satellite of ISRO and NASA, which will be launched by ISRO’s GSLV-F16 on July 30, 2025, at 05:40 PM IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota. NASA said, "GSLV-F16 will inject the NISAR satellite into a 743 km Sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 98.40 degrees." NISAR will scan the entire Earth every 12 days. It will provide high-resolution data, day and night, in all weather conditions. The satellite can detect changes in Earth’s surface like land deformation, ice sheet shifts, and vegetation dynamics. ISRO said, ‘The mission will support many critical applications including sea ice monitoring, ship detection, storm tracking, soil moisture changes, surface water mapping, and disaster response.” SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Company Deploys 24 Satellites To Boost Internet Connectivity Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket.

NISAR Satellite Launch

🌍 Historic Launch Ahead: ISRO Set to Launch NISAR, a joint satellite with NASA ! 🚀 On July 30, 2025 at 17:40 IST, ISRO’s GSLV-F16 will launch #NISAR, the first joint Earth observation satellite by ISRO & NASA, from Sriharikota. 🛰️ NISAR will scan the entire globe every 12… pic.twitter.com/4Mry076XSZ — ISRO (@isro) July 21, 2025

