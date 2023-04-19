The Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, or RHESSI, a NASA satellite wandering in space for more than 20 years, will be crashing back into Earth's atmosphere Wednesday, at around 7:40 Eastern Time (ET). However, it is unlikely to hit "anyone on Earth", the experts said.

Satellite RHESSI Crashing Onto Earth:

.@NASASun’s retired RHESSI spacecraft is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere on Wed, April 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET, confirmed by the @DeptofDefense: https://t.co/bj1KqIkxa0 pic.twitter.com/4gfwztA0Cz — Dr. Nicky Fox (@NASAScienceAA) April 17, 2023

