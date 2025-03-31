NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore recently shared their experiences aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during an interview, reflecting on their 286 days in orbit. In their first TV appearance discussing the extended stay, they revealed that their mission had caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Speaking with Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer, Williams expressed her appreciation that their nine-month journey allowed figures like Trump, Musk, and many others to witness the activities aboard the ISS. “It’s Elon Musk and President Trump,” Williams, sitting alongside co-astronaut Wilmore, remarked during the interview. Sunita Williams Returns: Will NASA Astronaut Be Paid Overtime for Her 9-Month Stay in Space? Check Details.

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Thank Donald Trump and Elon Musk

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams thank President Trump and Elon Musk for their leadership in bringing them safely home from the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/ghEGQBUzGk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)