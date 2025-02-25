Sigma BF is a full-frame mirrorless digital camera that comes with minimalist design and durability. It weighs 388 gm, and its body is crafted from a single piece of aluminium. The Sigma BF camera features three touch-sensitive buttons and a multifunctional dial wheel, which allows access to all settings and functions. It is equipped with a 35mm full-frame sensor, the BF delivers high-quality images with a wide dynamic range and low-light performance. Its user-friendly interface enables easy adjustment of shutter speed, aperture, and ISO with a single touch. The live view mode minimises distractions, which highlights active settings through the new status monitor. The BF offers fast dual autofocus with phase detection and contrast autofocus systems for tracking and focusing on fast-moving subjects. It supports 6K resolution video recording at 120 frames per second. The camera has 230GB of internal memory and can hold approximately 4,300 RAW images, 14,000 JPEG files, and over 2.5 hours of high-quality video. A USB-C port also features for quick data transfer and charging. Nothing Phone 3a Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch on March 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

