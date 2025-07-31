Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared an important update about the company's upcoming superintelligence. He highlighted that the upcoming AI would be 'Personal Superintelligence' and would begin a new era with people having greater agency to "improve the world in the directions they choose". Mark Zuckerberg said that personal superintelligence would help people grow and become what they aspire to be. ChatGPT 5: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI May Launch GPT-5 AI Model in August; Know What To Expect.

Superintelligence Will Benefit Everyone on Personal Level: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Today Mark shared Meta’s vision for the future of personal superintelligence for everyone. Read his full letter here: https://t.co/2p68g36KMj pic.twitter.com/Hpzf77jAiG — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 30, 2025

