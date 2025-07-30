New Delhi, July 30: OpenAI is reportedly preparing to introduce its next-generation AI model, Chat GPT5, possibly as early as next week. The model is said to be the most advanced version yet and could offer a major boost in how artificial intelligence (AI) model understands, responds, and performs tasks. GPT5 may arrive with new features that go beyond what current models can handle. Multiple reports also suggest that OpenAI ChatGPT 5 release is said to possibly take place sometime in early or mid-August.

The upcoming GPT-5 model is said to combine the abilities of OpenAI’s existing o3 and 4o models to make it a unified and capable AI model. It may support improved reasoning and better handling of different types of input requests from its users. As per a report of The Verge, OpenAI is reportedly planning to unveil GPT 5 in early August. The release is also expected to include smaller variants, known as mini and nano versions, which may be accessible through the API. ChatGPT Study Mode: OpenAI Introduces ‘Study Mode’ in Its AI Chatbot To Help Students With Difficult Concepts, Prepare for Exams and Get Step-by-Step Guidance; Check Its Availability.

Sam Altman Says ‘We Are Releasing GPT-5 Soon’

we achieved gold medal level performance on the 2025 IMO competition with a general-purpose reasoning system! to emphasize, this is an LLM doing math and not a specific formal math system; it is part of our main push towards general intelligence. when we first started openai,… https://t.co/X46rspI4l6 — Sam Altman (@sama) July 19, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also hinted at the upcoming model’s launch, and he mentioned it in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on July 19, 2025. The post read, "we are releasing GPT-5 soon but want to set accurate expectations: this is an experimental model that incorporates new research techniques we will use in future models. we think you will love GPT-5, but we don't plan to release a model with IMO gold level of capability for many months."

OpenAI ChatGPT 5 Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, OpenAI's upcoming GPT5 model is expected to introduce several advanced features that could boost its performance and real-world applications. It is reportedly designed to handle complex digital tasks, potentially allow it to function like a smart virtual assistant. The AI model is said to be capable of managing multi-step processes. Google Web Guide: Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Feature To Sort and Organise Search Results for Better User Experience; Know How To Use It.

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 is also said to bring stronger multimodal support. While ChatGPT-4o already allowed users to interact using text, images, and voice, GPT-5 is reportedly adding video capabilities and smoother switching between different input types. It could lead to a more natural and seamless user experience. Reports suggest that the GPT-5 might support over 2,56,000 tokens, which would allow for longer and more consistent conversations compared to GPT-4o’s 12,8,000-token.

