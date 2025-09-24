Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has announced that it will hold its quarterly board meeting on October 9, 2025. The company may consider to announce the financial results for the July to September quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26 on the same day. The announcement was made by the company on September 22, 2025, through an exchange filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In the exchange filing, the company stated, “we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025.” TCS also confirmed that the board will consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to its equity shareholders. In its exchange filing, TCS stated the board will "consider declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholders." TCS Expands Its AI Platforms and Solutions With NVIDIA Accelerated Computing for Retailers To Drive Operational Efficiencies, Innovation and Growth.

TCS Q2 Results

Q2 major Earnings starting from TCS from 9th Oct.#StockMarketIndia pic.twitter.com/n3IzbHTW3h — Gems🇮🇳📈 (@EngineerSalaria) September 22, 2025

