New Delhi, August 30: Samsung has announced its upcoming Galaxy event scheduled on September 4, 2025, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE along with the Galaxy Tab S11. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to be powered by an Exynos chipset. The announcement comes before Apple’s event on September 9, 2025, where the tech giant is set to launch the iPhone 17 series. The upcoming series will likely include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series are now open in India. Customers can secure their device by paying a token amount of INR 1,000, which will be adjusted against the purchase of the next Galaxy Tab. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 57,000 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB variant could be priced at around INR 62,000. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date on September 9: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Likely Release on Apple Event 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come in four colour options, which may be Navy, Jet Black, White, and Icy Blue. It will likely be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. The smartphone is expected to be available in two configurations, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. It may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S25 FE is said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. POVA Slim Launch Confirmed on September 4, 2025 in India, Company Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Thin Smartphone.

The device is likely to come with a 12MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup. it may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

