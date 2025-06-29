TECNO Spark Go 2 sale will officially begin in India on July 1, 2025. The budget smartphone from TECNO Mobile was launched in India on June 24 with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. TECNO Spark Go 2 also included Ella AI assistant with local language support. It packed a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast-charging, 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G VoLTE support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type C charging port. TECNO Spark Go 2 comes with a 12nm Unisoc T7250 processor and Mali-G57 MP1 GPU mated with s 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. TECNO Spark Go 2 price in India starts at INR 6,999. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025, Smartphone Launched With 7,550mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale Will Start on July 1, 2025

Screen itni smooth ki saara din hongi reels play. Majaa dila dega hamara 120Hz Punch-Hole Display!#SparkGo2 ki sale shuru hogi Flipkart par 1st July, 12 Noon se. Aur details ke liye ➡️ https://t.co/lkJXmlHh4C#TECNOMobile | #MobileNo1 pic.twitter.com/CKAk15bcTf — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 28, 2025

