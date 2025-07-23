Telegram has reportedly introduced a built-in crypto wallet for its users in the United States. As per a report of CNBC, Telegram has launched its crypto wallet for 87 million users in the US. It will allow users to send, receive, and manage cryptocurrency without the need to download extensions or separate logins. The TON Wallet is now integrated within Telegram’s interface and is gradually rolling out in the US. It reportedly works as a self-custodial crypto wallet, in which users will have control over their private keys. Andrew Rogozov, CEO of TOP, reportedly said, “We started considering the U.S. as a more interesting opportunity for us." The service enables users to send stablecoins and other digital tokens to their Telegram contacts, like sending a text message. It is developed by The Open Platform (TOP) and it is based on the TON blockchain. The TON Wallet is said to support peer-to-peer transfers, token swaps, and zero-fee crypto purchases through a partnership with MoonPay. Bitcoin Price Today, July 23, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,18,800 After Touching USD 1,20,000 Mark.

Telegram Introduces Crypto Wallet in US

⚡️JUST IN: TON Wallet embedded in Telegram is now available to users in the US. pic.twitter.com/mjkYwoFqX5 — Daily💎 (@the_daily_ton) July 22, 2025

