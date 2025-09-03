Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff shared a picture with Elon Musk and Tesla Optimus humanoid robot on social media platform X. He praised Elon Musk for he was doing to create the future. He said posted on X, “The boys are back in town!” In an episode with Logan Bartlett, Marc Benioff mentioned that Salesforce laid off 4,000 employees (around 45% of the workforce). He said that AI agents were handling the majority of the customer support tasks and sales jobs at the company. This is not the first time Benioff has praised Elon Musk. Last year, he called him 'Edison of our Era' and admired his efforts when he was in DOGE. Salesforce Layoffs: CEO Marc Benioff Reveals Company Laid Off Around 4,000 Employees Amid Implementation of AI at Workplace, Says ‘8 of the Most Exciting Months of My Career’.

Marc Benioff Selfie With Elon Musk, Tesla Optimus Robot

“The boys are back in town!” Amazing what @elonmusk is doing to create the future. Just inspiring. ❤️🤖 pic.twitter.com/7tNdzACaYk — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 3, 2025

