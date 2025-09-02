Gmail has responded after claims surfaced online about a supposed major security warning issued to all users. The Google-owned email service provider has denied these reports. In a blog post Google said, “Gmail’s protections are strong and effective,” and claims of a major Gmail security warning are misleading. The company clarified that several "inaccurate claims" wrongly stated that it had alerted its users to a serious security issue, and said, "This is entirely false." The blog post also highlighted that while phishing threats always exist, Gmail continues to block over 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts before they reach users. Gmail added, “Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users, we take this work incredibly seriously.” The company encouraged its users to adopt best practices like using Passkeys to stay safe online. What Is eSIM Scam? Know How eSIM Fraud Works and How To Stay Safe From Scammers.

‘Gmail Security Warning Are False’

Gmail's protections are strong and effective, and claims of a major Gmail security warning are false. https://t.co/KUbvgLym4V — Gmail (@gmail) September 1, 2025

