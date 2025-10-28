Meta’s X competitor, Threads, is introducing a new feature called “Disappearing Posts” to make conversations more fun and private. The feature is also called “ghost posts,” which automatically archives a post after 24 hours. It will let Threads users to share "unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish." To create a ghost post, users need to toggle on the ghost icon before posting. In a press release, Meta said, "Ghost posts are just one of the many tools you can use to express yourself and join conversations on Threads." Replies to these posts will appear in the user’s messaging inbox, and only the creator will be able to see who liked or replied. What Is Grokipedia? xAI Rolls Out AI-Powered Encyclopedia grokipedia.com, Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Better Than Wikipedia Imo’; Check Features and Other Details.

Threads New Feature Update

Threads is getting disappearing posts through Ghost Posts. Replies go as direct messages. Posts get archived after 24 hours. The option will be available by toggling the new ghost icon in the new post window on Threads. pic.twitter.com/FR9Nt37g45 — Vikas SN (@tsuvik) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)