TikTok deal in the US is reportedly halted by China. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is signing an executive order an executive order for allowing TikTok to continue operating in the US for 75 more days. The development was aimed to give his administration extra time to finalise a deal that would transfer TikTok’s ownership to an American ownership. However, China has reportedly put a hold on the deal until further negotiations can take place. As per a report of Associated Press, Beijing held back on TikTok deal after Donald Trump announced wide-ranging tariffs around the globe, including against China. ByteDance representatives reportedly said they had contacted the White House to indicate that China would no longer approve the deal until there were negotiations about trade and tariffs. TikTok Ban: Donald Trump Extends ByteDance’s Short-Form Video App’s Sale Deadline By 75 Days.

China Halts Progress on TikTok Deal

BREAKING: Associated Press reports that deal to sell TikTok to American investors 'collapsed' after Trump's tariffs on China — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2025

