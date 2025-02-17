Vivo will launch its new camera-centric smartphone, Vivo V50 5G, in India today at 12 PM. The new Vivo V50 (vivo V50) will offer three camera setups, including 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera. Besides, the smartphone will come with several AI features to boost productivity, such as translation, summary and others. It will have IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against a harsh environment. The device may come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and likely be priced at INR 37,999. Watch live streaming launch link here. OPPO Find N5 Launch Set on February 20 in Global Market, Foldable Smartphone Will Feature Stronger Titanium Flexion Hinge: Chief Product Officer Pete Lau.

Vivo V50 Launch Live Streaming Link

