Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in India on April 9, which will include the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the Realme NARZO 80x 5G. The smartphone maker has revealed that the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will feature IP69 protection. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and an Esports display. The smartphone maker said that the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India “will come under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period." CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch in India With Next-Gen Earbuds on April 28; Know What To Expect.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G To Feature IP69 Rating

Sweat, spills, and sudden rain – bring it on. The #realmeNARZO80Pro5G is built to handle it all with IP69 protection and stays dry while you stay dominant.#ReadyToWin Launching live on Amazon Live – 9th April, 12 PM Students get up to ₹1299 off during the first sale! Know… pic.twitter.com/gxEoNauBrp — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 5, 2025

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price in India

Gaming beasts, this one’s for you! 👾 The #realmeNARZO80Pro5G dominates with a 780K+ AnTuTu score, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, and segment’s largest VC cooling - all under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period! Live &… pic.twitter.com/x7BUMlnxO6 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 1, 2025

