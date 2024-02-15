Vivo India has confirmed that it will launch its new smartphone, Vivo Y200e 5G, soon. A few days back, there were reports about the Vivo Y200e 5G spotted on Google Play Console, which had received Bluetooth SIG certification. Vivo has shared a picture of its upcoming Y200e 5G smartphone with a triple camera setup (or dual camera, as one could be an LED flash) on the back. Vivo is expected to introduce its new device with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor paired with Adreno 613 GPU, a 6.67-inch display with FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The reports said the device could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charging, 6GB or 8GB RAM options, and 128GB of storage. Vivo Y200e is expected to launch under 20,000. Vivo Y200e Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y200e Coming Soon in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)