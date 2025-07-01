Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg formed a Superintelligence team, including talented employees from rival companies like OpenAI, Anthropic AI, and Google. Mark Zuckerberg has introduced Alexandr Wang as 'Chief AI Officer' and leader of MSL along with a former GitHub Nat Friedman to co-lead. The Meta Superintelligence team includes Trapit Bansal, Shuchao Bi, Huiwen Chang, Ji Lin, Joel Pobar, Jack Rae, Hongyu Ren, Johan Schalkwyk, Pei Sun, Jiahui Yu and Shengjia Zhao. The newly formed Meta Superintelligence team would focus on AI products and applied research. Facebook Camera Roll Permission: FB Asks Users To Allow Access to Users’ Private Photos in Camera Roll for Meta AI To Generate Creative Ideas; Check More Details.

Mark Zuckerberg Forms Meta Superintelligence Team

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg notified Meta staff today to introduce them to the new superintelligence team. The memo, which WIRED obtained, lists names and bios for the recently hired employees, many of whom came from rival AI firms like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. pic.twitter.com/VRFX1ztoyS — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) June 30, 2025

List of Employees Hired in Meta Superintelligence Team

Meet the new Superintelligence team. Here's the full list from Mark Zuckerberg, obtained by WIRED: pic.twitter.com/cbyMVC978F — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) June 30, 2025

