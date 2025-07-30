The Australian government will take strict steps by banning YouTube for 16-year-olds. The decision will be taken as the Communication Minister, Anika Wells, said four in 10 children in Australia were reported to view harmful content on Google's most popular video streaming platform. Wells said that there was a place for social media but not for "predatory algorithms targeting children". Last year, the PM Anthony Albanese-led government announced a ban on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for the same reason. Australia will use landmark social media laws to ban YouTube for 16-year-olds. Earthquake in Russia: Powerful 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka, Tsunami Warning Issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii.

Australia Planning to Ban YouTube for Teenagers (16-Year-Olds)

