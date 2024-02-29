Elon Musk-run X has introduced a new feature on its Micro-Blogging Platform. As per reports, the new audio and video calling is now available for all users on X, which is expected to transform how people can connect now. Users might not need to share their personal numbers, as X might have introduced an option to make calls directly through the platform. How to enable this feature? It's simple: users need to navigate to Settings of X and go to Privacy & Safety, check for an option such as Direct Messages and Enable Audio and Video Calling. Elon Musk Crosses 174 Million Followers on X, Becomes Most Interacted Social Media Account in the World: Report.

Elon Musk-run X New Calling Feature

audio and video calling are now available to everyone on X! who are you calling first? pic.twitter.com/DYvB7ZRrbY — News (@XNews) February 28, 2024

X New Calling Feature: How to Make Calls

You can make calls on this platform now without sharing your phone number. Go to Settings ➤ Privacy & Safety ➤ Direct Messages ➤ Enable Audio & Video Calling. pic.twitter.com/SMDwj6bIhH — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 29, 2024

