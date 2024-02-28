Elon Musk has surpassed 174 million followers on its microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). Tech billionaire bought Twitter in October 2022 and started changing the application. He first renamed the platform X and introducing significant feature changes, and he still has the vision to make X "an everything app". In December 2023, the Tesla and Space CEO had 166 million followers on his account, meaning 8 million followers increased in these months. Elon Musk (@ElonMusk) has exactly 174.1 million worldwide followers. Such vast numbers of followers make him one of the most famous people in the world. Elon Musk Continues Tirade Against Google, Saying Its Artificial Intelligence Model Gemini As Super Racist and Sexist.

Elon Musk Crosses 174 Million Followers on X (Formerly Twitter):

Elon Musk has surpassed 174 million followers. He is most interacted social media account in the world. pic.twitter.com/s2nBdEj0bl — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)