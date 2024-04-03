Tesla Chief and X owner Elon Musk said on Wednesday, April 3, that organic traffic on X, formerly Twitter, reached an all-time high. Taking to X, Elon Musk shared a picture showing the microblogging platform's traffic since 2012. The image shows X achieving organic traffic of 3.3 billion in January 2024. On Tuesday, the microblogging platform had beaten Instagram and Facebook in driving organic traffic via Google. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Introduce Revamped ‘Tip Jar’ Feature on Web; Check List of Supported Payment Services.

Traffic on X Reaches All-Time High

Traffic on 𝕏 reaches all-time high pic.twitter.com/1kaDlV5lBp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024te

