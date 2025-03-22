xAI engineer posted that the Grok AI chatbot was growing tremendously in India, both on the web and Android apps. Therefore, he said that Elon Musk's xAI was looking for a second engineer for the team to handle the development and growth of artificial intelligence services. xAI posted roles of Mobile Android Engineer for San Francisco & Palo Alto, CA, locations in the United States. The employee can work out of the mentioned office, said xAI. Annual salary will range from USD 180,000 - USD 440,000. ChatGPT Saves 8 Hours of Government Employees: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Post on Using AI for Work Efficiency.

Grok Android App Saw Tremendous Growth in India

Grok is seeing tremendous growth in India for our Android app, developed by our 1-man team of @ablenessy. We are looking to add the second engineer to the team. Apply here: https://t.co/qTSWeS8ih0 — Chaitu (@chaitualuru) March 21, 2025

