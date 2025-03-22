OpenAI President Greg Brockman reacted to Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro's post about using ChatGPT to save eight hours a week. The governor posted, "ChatGPT saved employees nearly 95 minutes a day — nearly 8 hours a week or 30 hours a month — giving them more time to get stuff done for their fellow Pennsylvanians." Shapiro said that 175 state government employees participated in using gen AI to serve Pennsylvanians better. Greg Brockman reacted by saying, "ChatGPT for Pennsylvania". Elon Musk Reacts to Report on Grok AI Chatbot Causing Sensation in India, Shares Laughing Emoji,

OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacted to ChatGPT Usage by Government

ChatGPT for Pennsylvania. Saves government employees 8 hours a week each: https://t.co/KoOtOWolY5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)