Xiaomi 17 Pro series is expected to launch soon in China. The Xiaomi 17 Pro series may include Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models. As per a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), the Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to come with a 6,300mAh battery with support of 100W fast wireless charging. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and may feature a triple 50MP camera setup including a main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope lens. Nothing Raises USD 200 Million in Series C Funding, Reaches USD 1.3 Billion Valuation: CEO Carl Pei.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

✅ Officially revealed : Xiaomi 17 Pro first look ✅ Secondary display at the back ✅ 6.3" 120Hz LTPO, 1.1mm ultra thin bezels (LIPO) ✅ ~6300mAh🔋~100W⚡ wireless⚡ ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ 50MP main + 50MP UW + 50MP periscope ✅ IP69, ultrasonic FS pic.twitter.com/KJBchmPFpP — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

