Iceland has declared an emergency after 1,400 earthquakes hit country in 24 hours, indicating a possible volcanic eruption. Grindavik, with about 4,000 residents and located just 1.86 miles from the epicenter, has been evacuated. The Blue Lagoon and its essential geothermal plant, serving 30,000 people, have been closed due to the earthquakes. Earthquake in Iceland: Grindavik Declares State of Emergency Over Volcanic Eruption Threat As Thousands of Quakes and Tremors Jolt Country (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Iceland

