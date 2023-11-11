Iceland has declared an emergency after 1,400 earthquakes hit country in 24 hours, indicating a possible volcanic eruption. Grindavik, with about 4,000 residents and located just 1.86 miles from the epicenter, has been evacuated. The Blue Lagoon and its essential geothermal plant, serving 30,000 people, have been closed due to the earthquakes. Earthquake in Iceland: Grindavik Declares State of Emergency Over Volcanic Eruption Threat As Thousands of Quakes and Tremors Jolt Country (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Iceland

BREAKING 🚨 Iceland hit by 1,400 earthquakes in past 24 hours, according to Icelandic Met Office pic.twitter.com/O4U753H7PD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 10, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Iceland Declares State of Emergency Due to Volcanic Eruption Threat Following 1400 Earthquakes in 24 Hours 📌#Grindavik | #Iceland ⁰Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency following a series of powerful earthquakes that shook the country's… pic.twitter.com/3BStzg8e62 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 11, 2023

