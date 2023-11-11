A series of earthquakes has rocked Iceland, putting the county on alert for a possible volcanic eruption. Grindavik authorities declared a state of emergency after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the country’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, signalling the increased likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the region. Emergency shelters and help centres were being opened in Grindavik and three other locations in southern Iceland. Earthquake in Iceland: Nearly 85 Quakes Reportedly Hit European Country in Just One Hour.

Earthquake in Iceland

BREAKING: State of emergency declared in Grindavik, Iceland amid thousands of earthquakes and tremors across the country, indicating an elevated risk of volcanic eruption. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 11, 2023

WATCH: Series of earthquakes being felt in Iceland due to volcanic unrest pic.twitter.com/3XGMWLXgqn — BNO News (@BNONews) November 10, 2023

