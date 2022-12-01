A member of the British royal family's household has left her role after making ‘unacceptable and deeply regrettable’ comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/98UVVYHROL pic.twitter.com/jQ0mUOvmIb— Reuters (@Reuters) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)