NOAA engineer and hurricane hunter Nick Underwood showed his crew aboard an aircraft encountering a bout of severe turbulence as they flew through the eye of Hurricane Ian. In the video, equipment that had been tied down can be seen shaking, and finally they jolts lose. Beds spill onto the floor. And by the end, there’s a hellish amount of lightning outside the windows. Journalist Nearly Blown Away by Strong Winds on Camera While Covering Hurricane Ian; Video Goes Viral .

Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood Shares Harrowing Footage:

A video released by hurricane hunter and @NOAA engineer Nick Underwood showed his crew aboard an aircraft encountering a bout of severe turbulence as they flew through the eye of Hurricane Ian https://t.co/C6mkMJnD8opic.twitter.com/d1JHQ1KeGF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2022

