Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has welcomed the birth of a new pygmy hippo calf born. According to the zoo, the calf was born to the mother, Kambiri, and the father, Fergus, on November 22. This is the second calf to be born to Kambiri, the female pygmy hippo at the zoo. "Like most newborns, much of the day consists of the calf exhibiting short bursts of energy followed by suckling from mum then napping," the zoo further said. Pygmy hippos are native to West Africa and there are only around 3000 pygmy hippos are wandering the wilds. The species has been classified as endangered.

Check out the video of cute pygmy hippo calf here:

A zoo in Sydney welcomed a baby pygmy hippo, the second calf born to its mother in the zoo pic.twitter.com/2bN3nqunms — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2021

