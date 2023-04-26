In a shocking incident that took place in Iran, a cleric identified as Abbas Ali Soleimani was allegedly killed in an armed attack. A video showing a gunman shooting and killing cleric Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of the Islamic Republic’s Assembly of Experts for Leadership has gone viral on social media. Soleimani was also the former representative of Islamic Republic Leader Ali Khamenei in Sistan and Baluchistan. He was reportedly killed in Mazandaran's Babolsar earlier in the day. Cleric Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani Killed in Armed Attack in Iran: State Media.

Gunman Shoots and Kills Abbas Ali Soleimani

Video published on social media shows the moment when a gunman shoots and kills Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of Islamic Republic’s Assembly of Experts for Leadership and former representative of Islamic Republic Leader Ali Khamenei in Sistan and Baluchistan. He was killed in… pic.twitter.com/IT6yn4wr8A — Soran Khateri (@sorankhateri) April 26, 2023

