Bengaluru, February 9: The 15th edition of the Biennial Aero-India International Seminar commenced in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Saturday, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. The two-day seminar has been organised by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) as a prelude to Aero India 2025, which will be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, as per the Ministry.

The statement added that the seminar is a premier event in the global aerospace arena. The theme this year is 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation', highlighting discussions and deliberations on Emerging Trends in Futuristic Aerospace Technologies and Military Airworthiness & Certification: Challenges in Design and Testing. International delegates attending the event are from prominent foreign companies like Airbus Defence and Space from Spain; Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Martin-Baker, MBDA and Rolls-Royce from the UK, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems from Israel, and SAFRAN France. Indian Industry participating in the seminar include Abeyaantrix Solutions, Ansys Inc., Globals Inc., JSR Dynamics Pvt. Ltd, RAPHE mPhibr, and TAQBit Labs Private Limited. Aero India Show 2025: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform at India’s Premier Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Bengaluru, Know Everything Here.

The seminar offers a platform to explore collaborative research opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, advancing the future of aerospace and defence technologies. A total of 12 technical sessions covering various topics on Challenges in Design Validation on Futuristic Aerospace Technologies are scheduled. The seminar on 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation' focuses on various topics such as Cutting-Edge Technologies for System Design and Validation, Innovative Approaches for Airworthiness & Certification, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance the Future of Aviation, Pioneering Advancements in Electronics and Sensing Technology, Global Insights into Next-Gen Propulsion Systems, Emerging Trends in Military Aviation, Innovations driving Human Missions beyond Earth, the statement added. Aero India 2025: Flight Operations at Bengaluru Airport To Halt From February 5 to 14, Check Full Schedule.

Secretary, of the Department of Space and Chairman ISRO V Narayanan was the Chief Guest of the event, while Secretary, of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat was the Guest of Honour. President, AeSI G Satheesh Reddy was also present on the occasion. The statement also mentioned that about 1,100 delegates are participating from DRDO, Defence PSUs, Armed Forces and Private Industries, including MSMEs. Further, 33 speakers from both India and abroad will deliver technical talks on a range of topics in the domain.

