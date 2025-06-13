A day after the tragic AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, another Air India flight sparked alarm. A Delhi-bound flight AI379 from Phuket made an emergency landing in Thailand on Friday, June 13, after receiving a bomb threat mid-air, reported Reuters. The plane, carrying 156 passengers, took off at 9:30 AM but circled the Andaman Sea before returning to Phuket airport. Reportedly, passengers were safely escorted off the aircraft as emergency protocols were activated. Preliminary searches found no explosives on board, alleviating immediate concerns. Authorities continue to investigate the source of the threat while ensuring passenger safety. Air India Flight AIC129, From Mumbai to London, Takes U-Turn, Returning to India: Flightradar24.

Air India AI379 Makes Emergency Landing in Thailand

Reuters reports that, "an Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said." pic.twitter.com/iMwR2DOTci — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

