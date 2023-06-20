Social media sensation Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group, according to several news reports. Reportedly, Tate has been indicted on charges relating to human trafficking and rape. Besides Tate, his brother Tristan and two associates have also been charged in Romania with rape, and human trafficking charges. However, all of them have denied the allegations. Andrew Tate and his brother were first arrested in December last year at their Bucharest home. Three months later in March, the Tate brothers were moved from custody to house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge. Andrew Tate Is Suffering From Lung Cancer, Confirms His Manager Via Instagram.

Andrew Tate Charged With Rape and Human Trafficking

JUST IN - Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group — BBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 20, 2023

UK Influencer Indicted on Human Trafficking Charges

BREAKING: Andrew Tate indicted on charges relating to human trafficking and rape — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)