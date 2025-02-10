A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump roasting a HuffPost (Huffington Post) reporter and telling him that he thought the outlet had died. The incident occurred when the Huffington Post reporter asked Donald Trump a question. "JD Vance suggested that if the Supreme Court rules in a way that you don't like, they could just enforce it by themselves. Do you agree with that?" the reporter asked. To this, Donald Trump said that he didn't know even what the reporter was talking about. "Neither do you. Who are you with?" Trump asked the reporter, who quickly replied that he was with HuffPost. To this, Donald Trump said, "Oh, no wonder. I thought they I thought they died. Are they still around? I haven't read them in years. I thought they died." Gulf of America Day Announcement: US President Donald Trump Declares February 9 As First-Ever ‘Gulf of America Day’ While Flying Over Former ‘Gulf of Mexico’ During Flight to Super Bowl (Watch Video).

Are They Still Around? I Thought They Died, Says Donald Trump

NEW: Trump roasts a HuffPost reporter, tells him he thought the outlet had died. Reporter: JD Vance suggested that if the Supreme Court rules in a way that you don't like, they could just enforce it by themselves. Do you agree with that? Trump: I don't know even what you're… pic.twitter.com/VIeIqCEMRF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)