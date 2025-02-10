US President Donald Trump recently signed a proclamation declaring February 9, 2025, as the first-ever Gulf of America Day. The announcement came when Donald Trump was aboard Air Force One during his flight to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. The proclamation was signed when Air Force One flew over the body of water that he ordered to be renamed from the Gulf of Mexico en route to Super Bowl LIX. Notably, Donald Trump also said that he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl pre-show. Donald Trump Administration Orders Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Stop Work.

Donald Trump Declares Feb 9 As 'Gulf of America Day'

BREAKING: President Trump signs a proclamation declaring February 9, 2025, as the first-ever Gulf of America Day— Air Force One announces a flyover of the Gulf of America en route to Super Bowl LIX! pic.twitter.com/c1XwcLbfkC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)