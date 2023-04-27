Argentina will pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of US dollars in order to preserve its dwindling foreign reserves, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday. This would "replace" the use of Argentina's US dollar reserves. India-Russia Turnover Was About USD 2 Billion in 2022, Says Moscow Deputy Governor Ekaterina Zinoveva.

Argentina Ditches US Dollar:

