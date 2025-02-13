A horrifying incident unfolded at Hawaii’s notorious Spitting Cave cliffs on Saturday when 28-year-old Santiago Bourdieu, a rugby player and fitness instructor, fatally miscalculated a cliff jump. Video footage captured Bourdieu taking a running leap off the 50-foot cliff, but he plummeted straight down, crashing into the rocks below. Witnesses watched in shock as he failed to resurface. A friend dived in to search for him, while lifeguards from the Honolulu Department of Ocean Safety scrambled to the scene. Rescuers located Bourdieu in the turbulent waters 15 minutes later and performed CPR. Although he initially responded, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Spitting Cave, known for its dangerous conditions, remains a popular yet hazardous cliff-jumping spot near Honolulu. UK: 89-Year-Old Man Dies of Overdose of Vitamin D Supplements That Did Not Warn About Risks of Excessive Intake.

