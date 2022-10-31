Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a company called Atlas Dynamics has delivered over 200 small reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. According to reports, the Ukrainian soldiers are using the drones recon Russian positions and provide targeting for missiles. CEO Ivan Tolchinsky said, "The future of war is a battle between drones — not soldiers." Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

Small Reconnaissance Drones Delivered to Ukraine

Atlas Dynamics has delivered over 200 small reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. Soldiers use them to recon Russian positions and provide targeting for missiles. "The future of war is a battle between drones — not soldiers," says company CEO Ivan Tolchinsky. https://t.co/Wqb2Tmojrk — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)