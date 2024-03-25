Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday, March 25, extended the greetings of the festival of Holi. Taking to X, Anthony Albanese said, "Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend!" He also shared a letter where he said that he was honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India, last year. "Holi is a joyful celebration of colour, love and new life. The message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for all Australians" his letter read. 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai' Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener Extends Holi Greetings to People of India (Watch Video).

Anthony Albanese Extends Holi Greetings

Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/OnuYPtNzCL — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 25, 2024

